It didn't take Samsung much time at all to start bringing a fresh security update to some of its phones. The company began with a handful of devices internationally, including the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, and it's continued to come to more phones over the last few weeks.

As usual, there isn’t much to these patch notes beyond some vague hints about improved stability — no major new features or sudden changes. In addition to those recent flagships, the Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy A02s, and Exynos-equipped Galaxy S20 FE are all receiving updates in various regions around the globe, as are the original Z Fold and Z Fold 5G. Here are the devices that have been patched so far:

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab Active3: T575XXU3BUI8, released October 4th

Galaxy Tab S7: T875XXS2BUJ1, released October 16th

