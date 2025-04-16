Summary Samsung will seemingly only introduce minor changes in One UI 8.

It could expand Now Brief and Log video recording to the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Quick Share may get an updated interface with dedicated Send and Receive tabs.

Amidst Samsung's messy and long-delayed One UI 7 rollout, a recent leak showcased some of the changes the company might introduce with Android 16-based One UI 8. Now, another new One UI 8 leak has popped up on the internet, highlighting further changes that Samsung plans to make to its next Android skin.