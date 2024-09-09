Key Takeaways Galaxy AI features like Chat Assist, Composer, and Sketch to Image are now available on more Samsung devices in the US and Europe, starting with the Galaxy S24 series.

It’s a big 2.8GB download but only includes the August 2024 security patch, not the newer September update from South Korea.

The update brings cool new AI tools: Sketch to Image turns doodles into art, Portrait Studio creates illustrations from photos, and Composer AI adds extra functionality.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have gotten a lot of praise, but it’s the exclusive Galaxy AI features that really steal the show. Chat Assist, Composer, and Sketch to Image are some of the most impressive tools. Originally, these features were only available on the latest foldable phones, but Samsung revealed last week that it's expanding them to more devices. Now, these features are rolling out to the Galaxy S24 series and other recent models through a software update in more regions.

Recent chatter on Reddit and Samsung’s official forum shows the One UI 6.1.1 update is rolling out to devices in the US and Europe (via Android Authority). Even though it's a hefty 2.8GB, it only includes the August 2024 security patch, not the more recent September update that recently dropped in South Korea.

The update rollout appears to be starting with the Galaxy S24 series in those regions, but other models should follow soon. Just to clear things up, S24 and S23 devices will get the update labeled as One UI 6.1, while foldables and the Tab S9 series will receive One UI 6.1.1.

The One UI 6.1.1 update brings a bunch of new AI features, but perhaps the real standout is the Sketch to Image tool. It uses AI to turn rough doodles into impressive artwork. Another handy feature is Portrait Studio, which uses generative AI to transform regular photos into beautiful illustrations. While the Composer AI may not be groundbreaking compared to today’s advanced AI chatbots, it’s still a handy addition to the phone's capabilities.

Additionally, the One UI 6.1.1 update brings real-time interpretation for calls on apps like Google Meet. It also expands translation features to live spoken audio, making real-time language translation easier than ever.

Even though there were hints that older 2022 models might get the One UI 6.1.1 update, Samsung hasn't confirmed which devices will get the new Galaxy AI features. If you have a compatible device, check for the update in the Software Update section under Settings. Again, it might still show up as One UI 6.1 unless you’re using one of Samsung’s foldable phones or tablets.