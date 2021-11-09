Users in the UK can sign up in the Samsung Members app

Samsung's One UI 4 beta has been moving ahead at a much faster pace than previous beta programs. Since September, we've seen the S21 series get close to a stable Android 12 release while the beta has spread to the Fold3, Flip3, and S20 series. Now the company is expanding the beta program further by including the Note20 series in the UK.

According to SamMobile, Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra users in the UK can sign up for the One UI 4 beta right now in the Samsung Members app. It's likely just a question of time until the beta spreads to further countries.

One UI 4 boasts all of the best Android 12 features like Material You color theming based on your wallpaper and Samsung's improvements, including icon pack support and redesigned stock apps.

It's good to see Samsung pull out all the stops and add more devices to the One UI 4 beta program, and hopefully, it won't be long before we see some stable updates reach devices. If you're a Note20 or Note20 Ultra owner in the UK and want to try out One UI 4 and Android 12 for yourself, you can sign up in the Samsung Members app — just keep in mind that as with any beta, things could break without warning.

Thanks: Moshe

