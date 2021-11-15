Samsung may have launched the Wear OS 3-running Galaxy Watch4 earlier this year, but it is not forgetting its previous Tizen-based Galaxy Watches. Alongside the One UI 4 and Android 12 update for the Galaxy S21 series, the company has announced a significant new update for its non-Wear OS Galaxy Watch models: the Galaxy Watch, Watch Active, Active2, and Watch3. These smartwatches will gain new watch faces, health monitoring features, and advanced fall detection capabilities. Samsung first introduced some of these features on the Galaxy Watch4 last month.

Galaxy Watch Active2 and Watch3 owners will be able to select a higher sensitivity level for fall detection, which will allow the smartwatches to detect a fall even when you are standing still. In case a fall is detected, the wearable will send an SOS notification to pre-specified contacts so that you can get emergency assistance as soon as possible. The original Galaxy Watch and Watch Active are not getting this feature since they lack the required sensors.

The Group Challenge feature is getting an update and will now allow you to work as a team with your friends and family towards achieving the goal. But if you want to, you can always compete against them.

To make reaching your fitness goals easier, the Group Challenge feature is getting an update so that you can add your friends and family to a challenge. This way, you can keep track of their progress and further motivate yourself to reach your goals. The Samsung Health Monitor app that lets you measure your blood pressure and ECG is also expanding to new markets and coming to the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Watch3.

Lastly, Samsung is bringing 10 new watch faces to all its Tizen-based Galaxy smartwatches. The company had first introduced these designs on the Galaxy Watch4. You can customize them by changing their background and text colors.

Samsung will start rolling out the update to Bluetooth variants of the smartwatches from today in the US and Korea, with the rest of the world and the LTE versions getting the new firmware later. What's impressive about today's rollout is that even the original Galaxy Watch is getting the update — more than three years after it first launched.

The Pixel 6 lost Magic Eraser in its latest Photos update, but Google has already fixed it Google Photos version 5.67 is bewitching some Pixel 6 units

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email