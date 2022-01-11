Samsung got started with its foldable phone lineup in 2019, with the Samsung Galaxy Fold, after showing off its folding display tech for a few years prior. Since then, these phones have significantly matured in terms of durability and features, to the point a foldable phone is now an option average folks can consider. Of course, being among its most expensive phones, they're high on Samsung's list for the ongoing One UI 4 rollout. After its newest foldables began receiving their respective Android 12 updates, the older ones are now next in line.

As per SamMobile, we learned that the original Galaxy Fold (the 5G model, more specifically) and the Galaxy Z Flip are getting an OTA upgrade to One UI 4 in the United States, with firmware versions F907BXXU6GULB for the Fold 5G and F700USQS4FUL9 for the Z Flip. Additionally, users of unlocked models of the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 in the US will be glad to know that the same update is now landing on their phones.

The Galaxy Z Flip's upgrade is only shipping with the December 2021 security patch, unfortunately, but the rest of the phones are getting the newer January 2022 patch. Of course, the update includes everything that makes One UI 4 great, including Samsung's take on Material You dynamic theming. In the case of the Galaxy Fold, Android 12 should be the last major release users will see, since it launched with Android 9 Pie and the phone was promised up to three years of updates. Once security patches are done, it'll be time to say goodbye.

If you're using any of these phones, just head into the settings app and tap on "Software update" to download it to your device. If you're not seeing it yet, don't panic — it could take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks for it to appear.

How to use Do Not Disturb mode on Android There's more to it than you might think

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email