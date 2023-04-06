Samsung launched the Galaxy SmartTags in early 2021 alongside the Galaxy S21 series, months ahead of the debut of Apple's tracking tag. Like most first-generation Samsung products though, SmartTag showed promise but was led down by poor execution. On the other hand, Apple's AirTags became a huge hit. Despite the original SmartTag not doing so well, Samsung has not given up on the product. A recent rumor claimed the company could launch the second-gen SmartTags in Q3 2023. A new report now sheds more light on what improvements the tracker could pack.

South Korean site Naver citing an industry source (via SamMobile) claims the second-gen Galaxy SmartTag will offer a longer wireless range and better battery life. For precision finding and better range, Samsung could integrate an Ultra-Wideband chip into its second-gen tracker. While the original SmartTag supported UWB, it was limited to the Plus model, which was sold in a handful of markets.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 could also feature enhanced security mechanisms to prevent unauthorized tracking, which is an issue with such trackers. Apple has had to make several changes to how AirTags work after their launch to curb unauthorized stalking. Samsung could learn a lesson or two from the Cupertino company on this.

Seemingly, the Korean company is looking to integrate the tracker with the SmartThings smart home platform to enable new use cases. This includes controlling your smart TV, dimming the lights, and more. Lastly, the built-in speaker could be upgraded for louder sound output.

Interestingly, the original South Korean report says Samsung will launch the Galaxy Buds 3 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series at an Unpacked event later this year. For now though, it is unclear what improvements Samsung's upcoming earbuds could potentially pack.