Summary Rumor says One UI 6.1.1 will focus on video AI.

Samsung could introduce a Video Boost feature to Galaxy AI and bring it to its flagship phones like the Galaxy S24, enhancing video quality in low-light conditions.

Current Galaxy AI features on older devices like the Galaxy S23 may also gain access to new video processing capabilities with future One UI updates.

Samsung debuted Galaxy AI and its suite of AI features as a part of One UI 6.1 with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series at the beginning of the year. Besides useful tools like Live Translate, Call Assist, and Note Assist, most Galaxy AI features are based around photo editing. This includes AI-based image editing suggestions, generative editing, the ability to move or remove unwanted objects in a photo, and more. With the next One UI release, Samsung might expand Galaxy AI's features to include videos.

Renowned Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims One UI 6.1.1 will focus on video AI. While his post on X is light on details, it presumably hints at Samsung expanding its Galaxy AI suite of features to videos. This could include using generative AI in videos or automatically applying AI-based editing suggestions to recorded videos.

Since Samsung worked closely with Google to power Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy S24, the company could bring a Video Boost-like feature to its flagship phone with One UI 6.1.1. The Korean company already heavily markets its phone's Nightography capabilities, and a feature like Video Boost would be a useful addition, as it can significantly help improve the quality of videos shot in low light.

Given that AI video processing will be a resource-intensive feature, it will likely require internet access as the phone will offload all the processing to the cloud.

Currently, the only notable video-related feature in Galaxy AI is Instant Slow-Mo, which allows you to use generative AI to slow down any video by long-pressing on it.

One UI 6.1.1 should land with Samsung's 2024 foldables

One UI 6.1.1 will presumably be released alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in July this year at an Unpacked event. This would also give Samsung the ideal opportunity to highlight all the new features and improvements to Galaxy AI.

Samsung expanded One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI availability to the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and Flip 5 in late March. Surprisingly, it brought all the Galaxy S24's AI features to its 2023 flagship phones. Since cloud servers power most Galaxy AI features, these devices might also gain access to the new video AI features with One UI 6.1.1 or a future One UI release.