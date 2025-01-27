Summary Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 will reportedly see no camera upgrades.

It will seemingly use the same camera sensors as its predecessor.

No camera upgrades may not bode well for the sales of Samsung's flip foldable.

Samsung has not made any major camera improvements on its recent flagship Galaxy S and foldable devices. The Galaxy S25 Ultra continues that trend, sticking to the same sensors found on its predecessor, barring the ultrawide, which gets a 50MP upgrade. If you were expecting Samsung to deliver significant camera upgrades with its upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, you might be in for a disappointment.

A GalaxyClub report claims the Z Fold 7 will retain the same camera setup as its predecessor, featuring a 50MP primary and 12MP ultrawide (via Android Authority). For selfies, the phone will house a 10MP selfie shooter. This means that Samsung will use the same camera hardware on its flagship flip-foldable for the third consecutive year.

The last major camera upgrade arrived with the 2023 Z Flip 5, which switched to a 50MP primary shooter from a 12MP sensor.

Like the Galaxy S25 lineup, any image quality improvements should come from better processing and a faster ISP. But even then, you should only expect a modest boost in picture quality. The phone should use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, albeit with supposedly one less core for better thermal management.

There are rumors that Samsung may equip the Z Flip 7 with its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset. Even in that case, we will likely only see modest image quality improvements. It seems Samsung wants to focus more on AI integration with its flagship phones this year to make up for the lack of any notable hardware upgrades.

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 7 poised for disappointment?