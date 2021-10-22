We’ve been hearing about Samsung’s supersized tablet plans for months now, ever since the specs for a future Tab S8 lineup first leaked. Although we expected most of the changes made, the inclusion of a new 14.6” model — an absolute behemoth of a tablet — has us intrigued. We’ve been waiting to get our first look at Samsung’s latest iPad competitors, and some new renders give us precisely that.

Today’s leaked images come courtesy of OnLeaks and Zouton, showing off the smallest of the three tablets. Overall, the Galaxy Tab S8 doesn’t look all too different from last year’s model: a basic silver color with a stripe running below the camera bump, Samsung’s logo in the bottom corner, and antenna lines wrapped around the top and bottom of the device. It’s hard to surprise with tablet designs these days, which seems to be the case here as well.

Despite the similarities, it’s nice to finally get a glimpse of a gadget we’ve been hearing about for months. Today’s leak also confirms some of those rumored specs, including a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an 11” 1080p IPS LCD display. That’s an improvement over the TFT panel initially spotted in the spreadsheet from May. This model is the entry-level Tab S8, so if you’re hoping for extra RAM or more than 128GB of storage, the Pro or Ultra models might serve you well.

Unfortunately, anyone excited to pick up a tablet the size of a dinner tray will have to keep waiting for more leaks. Presumably, the Tab S8 Ultra looks a lot like this particular model — just a whole lot bigger.

As for when Samsung’s next tablet series might hit the market, your guess is as good as ours. “Techtober” is nearly over, and this week’s Galaxy Unpacked event focused on customizable colors for the Z Flip3. With the long-delayed Galaxy S21 FE rumored for a January launch, the Tab s8 could make its debut alongside it in the wake of the holiday season.

