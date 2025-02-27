Summary Galaxy Tab S10+ FE could pack a larger 13.1-inch screen, positioning it between Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+ in October 2024. Based on the company's previous release timeline, the budget-friendly Tab S10 Fan Edition series should go official in the coming months. While there's no word on their release date, a leak has revealed some key specs, hinting at a significant screen upgrade for the Tab S10 FE+.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and its Plus sibling are great, more affordable alternatives to Samsung's flagship tablets. With the Tab S10 FE series, the company plans to make the Plus option even more compelling by equipping it with a larger 13.1-inch screen.

For comparison, the Tab S10+ and Tab S9 FE+ ship with a 12.4-inch display, while the Tab S10 Ultra sports a beautiful 14.6-inch screen. So, the Tab S10 FE+'s 13.1-inch panel will sit between the three tablets in terms of screen size.

It would also make Samsung's budget tablet's screen larger than the iPad Air 13", which packs a 12.9-inch display. The bigger screen should enhance the viewing experience for content consumption, though it may make one-handed use more challenging.

In his leak, WinFuture's Roland Quandt did not specify if Samsung's upcoming FE tablets will feature an LCD panel or switch to AMOLED. Given that these will be budget offerings, it is safe to assume they will stick to the cheaper LCD technology. An upgrade to a 120Hz panel would be nice, though the leak does not mention anything.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE may come with more RAM