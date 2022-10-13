You might not realize just how convenient wireless charging is until you try it. No fumbling for wires at two in the morning, no waking up to dead phones because it didn't plug all the way in, just set it down, see the charging animation light up, and leave it to its business. To get the most out of it, though, you need a reliable charging pad with up-to-date components. For proud owners of any Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone, the easy choice is Samsung's in-house charging pad. Luckily, a new one was just released this year in conjunction with the S22 series. Unluckily, it's usually pretty expensive — but until midnight PT, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will cut the cost almost in half.

While there are plenty of wireless chargers out there, they won't all deliver the 15 watts needed to take full advantage of the S22's capabilities. Samsung's latest charging pad does, and you can be absolutely certain that it's safe since it comes from the phone's very manufacturer. For that matter, there's even a fan inside to keep the pad from getting overly hot and transferring the heat to your phone, and don't worry, the fans on previous generations weren't enough to keep us up at night. And while the main pad is charging your Galaxy phone — or a Pixel or iPhone or any other Qi-supported phone — the secondary charging pad can top up your Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watches, or other small accessories that support wireless charging.

Buy the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $40 off

$50 at Amazon

It is worth noting that, while the Wireless Charger Duo is quite low-profile for a charging pad, it's significantly wider than the phone itself because of the accessory pad next to the main charger. If you don't have earbuds or a Galaxy Watch, then you don't need to spring for the big one. Instead, opt for the single charging pad, which offers the same performance, reliability, and a smaller price to match its smaller footprint.

Buy the Samsung 15W Wireless Charging Pad Single for $20 off

$40 at Amazon