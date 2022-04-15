If your school district is making decisions on which laptops it will want to cycle in for the upcoming school year, they'll have to made soon. Complicating and spicing up the process will be Samsung's compact follow-up to last year's Galaxy Chromebook 2: the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is now on sale.

Of course, being a bit smaller, we're not necessarily talking about the strongest processor — an Intel Celeron N4500 — but rather its UX versatility with a 12.4" 16:10 touch display that can be used in almost any orientation with its 360° hinge.

Display 12.4" 2560 x 1600 touch display, 340 nits
SoC Intel Celeron N4500
RAM 4 or 8GB LPDDR4X
Storage 64 or 128GB eMMC + microSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 2x2, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 3.5mm audio
Battery 45.5Wh
Cameras 8MP rear, 1MP front
Speakers Stereo 1.5W drivers
Size 288 x 207 x 16.9mm / 1.28kg

Software highlights include Phone Hub where users can control their Android phone right from their Chromebook and full access to the Play Store. In addition, the new Chromebook is MIL-STD-810H rated for overall durability — the spill-resistant keyboard will be an especially neat touch for those occasional clumsy coffee mug tugs.

U.S. customers will be able to buy a Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 starting today from $430.

