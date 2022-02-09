For years, Samsung has been the only company actually aiming to compete directly with the iPad. Following the success of last year's mid-range Tab S7 FE, an all-new set of flagship tablets are ready to take the stage. Nearly a year after we started seeing the earliest of leaks, Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and supersized S8 Ultra as part of Galaxy Unpacked. It's a trio of slates that seem destined to be among the best Android tablets on the market today.

Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB Storage 128/256GB with microSD slot Display 11-inch 2560 x 1600 120Hz LTPS TFT (S8), 12.4-inch 2800 x 1752 120Hz Super AMOLED (S8+) Battery 8,000mAh (S8), 10,090mAh (S8+) Camera 13MP + 6MP (Ultra Wide) with flash, 12MP front Software Android 12 with One UI 4 Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (S8+ only) Measurements 253.7 x 165.3 x 6.35 mm, 1.10 lb (S8), 284.9 x 184.9 x 5.5 mm, 1.27 lb (S8+) Other S Pen (in box), power button fingerprint scanner (S8), in-display fingerprint scanner (S8+)

Much like with its newest smartphones, it's clear that Samsung has found a design language it likes, and it's sticking to it. All three models look nearly identical to their predecessors, especially when comparing the regular and "Plus" variants. The "smaller" — if you can call them that — tablets retain their displays from two years ago, with the Tab S8 rocking an 11" 120Hz LCD pane and the Tab S8+ reusing a 12.4" AMOLED screen. It's not just the display: the antenna lines, thin bezels, and S Pen magnetic strip along the back are all nearly identical compared to 2020. Even the fingerprint sensor arrangement is the same, with the Tab S8 keeping it built into an elongated power button and the Plus model using an in-display scanner.

Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8/12/16GB Storage 128/256/512GB with microSD slot Display 14.6" 120Hz Super AMOLED Battery 11,200mAh Camera 13MP + 6MP (Ultra Wide) with flash, 12MP + 12MP UW front Software Android 12 with One UI 4 Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Measurements 326.4 x 208.5 x 5.5", 1.60 lb Other S Pen (in box), in-display fingerprint scanner

Of course, the star of the show is the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. With a 14.6" 120Hz AMOLED display, this tablet is absolutely massive. It keeps the same overall design as the other two models, but with one significant change upfront: a notch running alongside the bezel. It's sure to frustrate plenty of potential buyers, especially since this behemoth of a slate appeals primarily to power users. It does seem like something that could be hidden within the software, though we'll have to test it ourselves to find out.

Image Gallery (6 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

To be a flagship tablet, you have to have flagship specs, and Samsung certainly meets the mark. All three models are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset — though the company only refers to it as a "4nm octa-core processor" in its press release. Each starts with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, though only the Tab S8 Ultra includes additional memory in its configurations, with 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB models available for purchase. The Tab S8 and S8+ come in a 256GB SKU, but retain their starting 8GB allotment of memory. All three have a microSD card slot supporting an additional 1TB in expandable storage.

Image Gallery (6 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Interestingly, Samsung has opted only to give the Tab S8+ 5G this year. It's an odd choice to limit cellular networking to the middle child, but at least the rest of the networking setup is pretty solid. All three sizes include support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, perfect for making up for the continued loss of the once-essential headphone jack.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series runs Android 12 with One UI 4, complete with enhancements to Samsung's popular DeX mode. It now supports portrait mode, along with the optionto turn into a wireless monitor for your phone or PC. You can even drag and drop files between devices, perfect for signing with the included S Pen. All three models fall under Samsung's latest update commitment, offering four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security patches. That's virtually unbeatable, especially in the Android tablet space, where most budget tablets are unlikely to get more than one or two major OS updates.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

In addition to the bundled S Pen, Samsung has a whole host of accessories for you to pick up. The Book Cover Keyboard for the Tab S8 Ultra sounds like a dream come true, with backlit keys, custom shortcuts, and adjustable angles, all wrapped in polyurethane leather with a glass-coated touchpad. If you'd rather opt for a basic case, the Note View Cover lets you write with the S Pen without lifting the cover off the screen.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ come in graphite, silver, and pink gold, while the Ultra variant is limited to just graphite. They're up for pre-order today, with some premium prices to match those high-end specs. The Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $699.99, the Tab S8+ starts at $899.99, and the alluring new Tab S8 Ultra runs for $1,099.99.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

From $700 at Samsung

YouTube Music gets a useful new playback shortcut One-touch offline playback? Yes, please

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email