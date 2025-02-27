Summary Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A-series phones will pack a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

The Galaxy A26, A36, and A56 will have similar design elements, but the A56 will be the only one with a metal frame.

Internally, the A56, A36, and A26 will differ in their CPU, RAM capacity, fingerprint scanner placement, and fast charging capabilities.

With the Galaxy S25 launch behind it, Samsung is now focusing on releasing other important devices in its lineup. While Samsung’s flagship phones and foldables steal the spotlight, the mid-range Galaxy A series remains the driving force behind cementing the company’s position as one of the world’s leading smartphone manufacturers. Samsung is gearing up to announce its 2025 Galaxy A lineup at the upcoming MWC 2025. Ahead of that, a massive leak has revealed almost everything about its upcoming mid-rangers: the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26.

A report from WinFuture has detailed the key specifications and high-resolution renders of the budget Galaxy phones. Interestingly, it claims all three phones — the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 — will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. However, only the panels on the A56 and A36 should hit a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

The Galaxy A56 will supposedly use Gorilla Glass Victus for display protection, while the A36 will use Gorilla Glass 7+. The A26, the cheapest phone of the lot, will purportedly use an older version of Gorilla Glass.