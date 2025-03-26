Summary The Galaxy A36 and A26 just landed in the US, starting at $400 and $300, respectively.

Both models feature 6.7-inch displays, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and "Awesome Intelligence" AI.

However, these models come only with Samsung's "Awesome Intelligence" feature, a scaled-down Galaxy AI suite with Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and more.

Affordable 5G phones are having a moment, and Samsung just tossed two more contenders into the ring. The Galaxy A36 and A26 are Samsung's latest budget-friendly Android devices that debuted at MWC 2025 alongside their pricier sibling, the A56. Now, they’re officially available in the US through Samsung’s online store and major carriers, starting at $400 and $300. Both models bring solid mid-range specs and a taste of Samsung’s AI magic with "Awesome Intelligence" instead of the full-blown Galaxy AI suite.

Both models feature large 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED displays with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A36 is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, coming in at 8.2mm thick and 196 grams. The more budget-friendly Galaxy A26 also trims down, measuring 7.7mm thick.

The new mid-range models are getting the 'AI-lite' treatment

Under the hood, both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. However, these phones get a toned-down version of Galaxy AI, dubbed "Awesome Intelligence." It still packs handy features like Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and Edit Suggestions to help fine-tune your photos.

When it comes to cameras, the Galaxy A36 steps it up with a triple-lens setup: a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro lens. Up front, there’s a 12MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A26 has a similar setup but swaps in a 2MP macro lens and bumps the front camera to 13MP.

Like their predecessors, the Galaxy A36 and A26 pack a 5,000mAh battery, but now with 45W superfast charging. Samsung claims this charging speed gets you to 70% in just 30 minutes. Both phones promise six years of OS and security updates, Samsung’s Knox Vault for extra security, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

If you’re eyeing either phone, you can grab one now from Samsung’s online store with a sweet deal: 50% off the Galaxy Buds FE or Galaxy Fit 3. It’s a solid perk if you’re looking to bundle up. The Galaxy A36 is available in Awesome Black and Awesome Lavender, while the Galaxy A26 sticks to just black.

Samsung Galaxy A36 The Samsung Galaxy A36 has officially landed. This budget-friendly phone packs a bright Super AMOLED display, a sharp 50MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip under the hood. But keep in mind—it only gets a trimmed-down version of Galaxy AI, not the full package. $400 at Samsung