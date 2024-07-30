Summary Samsung's new accessories are inspired by iconic brands like Hershey's, with fun designs for the company's newest Galaxy devices.

Following the launch of Samsung's latest flagships, the South Korean tech giant has released a bunch of new accessories in partnership with iconic brands that are sure to give you a sweet tooth.

The new accessories, which are designed for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Buds 3 series, and Galaxy Watch 7, are part of the company's "Samsung Friends" accessory line, which first debuted in 2022.

The accessory line features popular characters and designs from around the world, with previous iterations including the likes of The Simpsons, Hello Kitty, Keith Haring's art, Kuromi, and more.

The new set of sweet accessories includes cases and bands for the latest Samsung flagships, made in partnership with Hershey's (yes, the chocolate).

The Samsung Friends & Hershey's collection features 12 accessories, all inspired by the chocolate brand's packaging, including Kisses and its chocolate bars.

Source: Samsung

The new accessories, which are already available in Korea, are slated for release in the US later this year, alongside Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. It is currently unclear how much the accessories will retail for. I was able to find some price references for previous iterations on Samsung's Malaysian website, with cases for the Buds starting at RM 169 (roughly $36 USD), and cases for foldables ranging between RM 31.85 and RM 94.50 (roughly $7 and $20 USD). We're expecting US pricing to be more aggressive than Malaysian pricing.

These future offerings might just be better than the Hershey's collection

Source: Samsung

"We will continue to expand our value offerings by developing products that highlight our eco-conscious values and innovative technology," said Jongmoo Lee, Head of Future Generation Lab at Samsung. According to the tech giant's press release, potential buyers can be on the lookout for more collaborations from 17 different brands.

This includes the likes of Sticky Monster Lab, Smiley, Keith Haring, Disney, Minions, and Pokémon. The company shared an image which also shows foldables and buds with designs from The Powerpuff Girls and Tom and Jerry, giving us serious, giving us a case of nostalgia, pun intended.