Smartphone sales declined heavily in the last quarter of 2022. Samsung was among the hardest to be hit, as it shipped 16% fewer phones the previous year than in 2021. Given the economic downturn, sales are expected to plummet even further in Q1 2023. Despite the overall negative outlook, the Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-orders were off to a great start, with the Korean giant recording double-digit growth in all major markets. Two months since the launch, the momentum seems to continue as Samsung's 2023 flagship phone is reportedly outselling the Galaxy S22 by a considerable margin.

Yonhap reports that in Brazil, Mexico, and other Latin American countries, the Galaxy S23 is selling 1.7x more than its predecessor. This is despite the phone launching a week after its global debut in these countries.

In Europe, the Galaxy S23 is outselling the S22 lineup by 1.5x, and this is despite the 2023 Galaxy S lineup costing significantly more than its predecessor. The higher interest among European consumers for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its smaller siblings can be attributed to Samsung launching the phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in the region. All previous Galaxy flagships launched in Europe used an Exynos chip and struggled with overheating and performance issues.

In India and the Middle East, the sales volume is 1.5x and 1.4x higher, respectively. Samsung has also managed to sell over 1 million Galaxy S23 units in South Korea, its home market, in about the same time as the S22 series.

Samsung seemingly shared these numbers with the Korean media. It even revealed the global sales ratio of the Galaxy S23 trio, with the Ultra accounting for 60% of sales. The Galaxy S23+ and baby S22 account for 20% each.

With an impressive camera array which includes a 200MP primary camera, all-day battery life, and a massive 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, it is not surprising that consumers are springing for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is even our top pick on the list of the best Android phones to buy.