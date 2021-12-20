Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 with a "glasstic" back this year, a move that proved to be somewhat controversial. Despite its shatterproof state, as plastic designed to feel like glass, many felt it didn't make the cut for a flagship device. New rumors suggest Samsung is making a U-turn on that decision with the Galaxy S22 series, with glass backs for all three phones reportedly returning this year.

Samsung may have tried an apparent cost-cutting move with the Galaxy S21, but it seems the company is reverting this change and bringing back the rear glass finish for the S22 (via Ice Universe). The tipster claims that the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra will all use glass backs. In comparison, this year's S21 Plus and S21 Ultra models used glass backs, unlike the base S21 that used plastic.

This news should be great for glass lovers and anyone who prefers a premium, smaller device. That said, we did find the S21's plastic back to be pretty nice in our review — certainly better than most plastic backs out there. Samsung's reportedly launching the Galaxy S22 series in February, so we won't have to wait much longer to see a finalized design for ourselves.

