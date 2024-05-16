Summary Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 users can expect improved performance with the latest May 2024 security update.

The update addresses stability issues, bug fixes, and potentially battery problems associated with One UI 6.1.

While the update has been spotted in India, users in the US and other markets may have to wait a bit longer for it to reach their devices.

Android fans are primarily focused on the latest updates and features announced during Google I/O, but we all know that we will have to wait a while before we get a stable version of Android 15 that’s available for download. However, it seems that a new software update will improve things for Samsung users, especially if they own a Galaxy Z Fold 5, as the May 2024 security update was already spotted on one of Samsung’s official community forums.

Samsung has been hard at work releasing the One UI 6.1 update, bringing Galaxy AI to many of its older flagships. While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 received One UI 6.1 back in March, it has taken until the middle of the month to get May's security patches. Which isn't bad when you consider Google only finalized the latest Android Security Bulletin on May 5, but this update had already made its way to devices with a more conventional design like the Galaxy S24 last week, leaving users of Samsung's newest flagship foldable feeling a little left out.

A user on Samsung's Community forums for India spotted the update and shared a screenshot of the version info (via SamMobile). Samsung's changelog isn't very detailed, only citing stability improvements, bug fixes, new and/or enhanced features, and other improvements to performance.

With this update, we’re hopeful that it will address the battery issues that came with One UI 6.1, but only time will tell. Regardless, this update will change your firmware version to F946BXXS2CXE2, and it’s a compact 441.54 MB. These updates usually arrive as OTAs, and you can check if there’s an update available for your device by going to Settings → Software update → Download and install.

This update is expected to fix 45 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), the same number of issues addressed in the May 2024 security patch that’s already available for download on the Galaxy S24 series. If you're based in the US or another market, keep in mind that this update has only been spotted in India for the time being, so it may still take some time to reach your Galaxy Z Fold 5.