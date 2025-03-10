Summary Samsung is rolling out the March 2025 update for several premium Galaxy phones.

For most devices, the update is currently live in South Korea, with only the carrier-locked S23 units getting the update in the US.

This could be the last One UI 6.1 update for several Samsung's flagship devices.

Samsung and Google are typically among the first Android manufacturers to update their flagship devices to the latest monthly security patch. The March update was a significant one for Pixel devices, with the Feature Drop introducing features like Modes for Do Not Disturb, an enhanced Gboard voice toolbar, and Connected Cameras. Samsung has also been busy, announcing a wider One UI 7 beta rollout for its older devices. Amidst all this, the company is pushing the March 2025 security patch to several flagship Galaxy phones.

Samsung has released the March 2025 firmware for the following devices so far:

Galaxy Z Fold 6: F956NKSS2AYBD

Galaxy Z Flip 6: F741NKSS2AYBD (via SamMobile)

Galaxy S24: S92xNKSS5AYB1

Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946NKSS5DYBD

Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731NKSS5DYBE

Galaxy S23: S91xUSQS6CYB3

Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721NKSS6GYBE

Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936NKSS6GYBD

For now, the update for the above devices is only available in Samsung's home market, South Korea, and for units not enrolled in the One UI 7 beta program. The only exception is the Galaxy S23, with its March firmware currently live in the US for the carrier-locked variant (via SamMobile) — the unlocked units should get the update in a few days. The company should also push the March security patch to more regions in the coming days.

As per Samsung's March 2025 security bulletin, the latest monthly patch addresses 58 vulnerabilities, including 51 fixes from Google and seven from Samsung. Of the patched vulnerabilities, 11 were classified as Critical, while 40 were marked as High Priority.

The update size for all the phones above ranges from around 410 MB to 450MB, indicating it primarily focuses on security patches with no significant feature changes. You can download the March firmware on your Galaxy phone from Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Stable One UI 7 for flagship Galaxy devices arrives next month