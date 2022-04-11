Samsung released the A13 5G earlier this year, and we liked that phone a lot. There's now another phone using the A13 moniker, but this one doesn't have 5G. That's not the only difference, and it's actually better in some ways, but the result is a phone that costs less than its sibling -- much less if you take AT&T up on its 50% off launch deal.

The LTE-only A13 is arriving on AT&T prepaid service today. The regular price of this phone is $189.99, a solid $60 discount compared to the 5G-equipped version. For a limited time, AT&T will knock half off the price, bringing the pre-tax total to $94.99.

These phones look similar, but the LTE version is a little larger and sharper, sporting a 6.6-inch 1080p screen to the 5G's 6.5-inch 720p. It also adds a 5MP ultrawide camera, which is not present on the A13 5G. It has the same 50MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. Naturally, there's no 5G chipset inside. In place of the Dimensity 700, the LTE edition has an octa-core Exynos 850, paired with 3GB of RAM. That's 1GB less than the A13 5G phone.

To get the aforementioned 50% discount, you need to purchase the phone online and activate a new prepaid line. If you can wait until April 22nd, AT&T will have an in-store promotion that drops the price to just $54.99 with an unlimited plan. This same piece of hardware has just launched on Cricket Wireless as well, but it doesn't have the same price cut. With a phone this cheap, the price will probably slide toward "free" if given a few months. And if the A13 isn't your speed, there are plenty of great budget phones right now.

