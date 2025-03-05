Samsung has dropped the ball with the Android 15 roll out for its flagship Galaxy devices this time around. It has been running a One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy S24 series since early December 2024, yet after four beta builds and three months of testing, the stable release is still nowhere to be seen. This is despite the company launching several mid-range Galaxy phones running One UI 7 out of the box. Samsung has now provided an official release timeline for One UI 7's public availability while expanding the beta program to more devices.

Unlike the last few years, Samsung's One UI 7 beta program was limited to the Galaxy S24 series all these months. This is changing now, with Samsung announcing that it will roll out Android 15 beta builds for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 later this week in the US, UK, India, and Korea.

The Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10 lineup, and even the Galaxy A55 will get beta One UI 7 builds later this month. As always, the beta program will have limited slots, so be sure to sign up through the Samsung Members app as soon as it becomes available. Once it goes live, you’ll find a banner in the app allowing you to enroll.

Stable One UI 7 to start rolling out in April