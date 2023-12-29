Summary Rumored European pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at €899 for the base model, with a €60 increase for the 256GB option.

The prices for the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are lower than their predecessors, offering potentially better value for consumers.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be the most expensive variant, starting at €1449 with 256GB storage and boasting 12GB RAM on the base model.

As the rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date nears, more and more leaks about the phone keep popping up. Over the last few weeks, extensive leaks have detailed almost everything about Samsung's upcoming flagships, including their detailed specs and color options. Rumors indicate the Korean giant is unlikely to charge more for its 2024 flagship smartphone lineup, though the exact prices were unknown. A new leak has now revealed the alleged European pricing of the Galaxy S24.

The base Galaxy S24 variant with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage will start from €899 in Europe, with the 256GB model costing an additional €60. As for the Galaxy S24+, Samsung plans to charge €1149 and €1269 for the 256GB and 512GB variants. Interestingly, the prices are lower than the Galaxy S23 and its Plus variant, which retailed for €949 and €1199, respectively.

These prices are presumably for the Exynos 2400-powered variants, as the Snapdragon version of the Galaxy S24 is not rumored to come to Europe.

If the GalaxyClub report is correct, Samsung will charge more for the Galaxy S24 Ultra — its true flagship. The phone's price in Europe will start from €1449 with 256GB storage, making it €50 more expensive than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. On the plus side, leaks indicate the Galaxy S24 Ultra will ship with 12GB RAM even on the base model, up from the 8GB found on its predecessor. So, Samsung at least has a reason to justify the price increase.

The rumored pricing of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storage will remain almost the same as its predecessor at €1569. The S23 Ultra cost €1579 when it launched. Samsung might also launch a 1TB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, though its price was not detailed in this leak.

It's important to note that the Galaxy S24 prices will vary in Europe due to local taxes and other import duties. Still, this leak gives a good idea of how much the Galaxy S24 could cost in your region. Just take the Galaxy S23's launch price and add or subtract a few euros based on the model you plan to buy.

The report also does not detail the pre-order offers for the Korean giant's upcoming flagships. Samsung is known to offer great pre-order bundles with its premium device launches, including providing free Galaxy Buds or the latest Galaxy Watch at a heavily discounted price.

Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S24 at an Unpacked event on January 17, about 15 days earlier than previous models. The event will be held in San Jose, California. The phone might go up for pre-order immediately after the event, with pre-sale launch and general availability starting in key markets worldwide at the end of the month.