Summary Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) features a premium build and is a great budget iPad alternative.

The tablet features an Exynos 1280 chip, a 10.4-inch LCD panel, stereo speakers, and S Pen support for note-taking.

Priced at $330, with a $100 Amazon gift card included, the Tab S6 Lite (2024) is ideal for content consumption and casual use.

If you want to buy a cheap Android tablet, chances are options from Samsung are high on your list. Among them, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) stands out as a great iPad alternative with its premium build quality, solid performance, and decent features. Keeping up with the times, Samsung has launched a 2024 refresh of the Tab S6 Lite with updated internals and newer connectivity standards.

Related Best tablets for taking notes in 2024 Productivity, portability, or even affordability - no matter your preference in note-taking tablets, we’ve got the best options for you

The Tab S6 Lite (2024) retains the same design as the last few models (via SamMobile). So, you get a 10.4-inch LCD panel with a wide 5:3 aspect ratio, which is optimized for watching movies. The panel also supports the S Pen that's bundled in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a modest upgrade over its predecessor. It features an Exynos 1280 chip, a big 10.4-inch LCD panel, a beefy 7,040mAh battery, and stereo speakers. This makes the tablet great for content consumption and note-taking, especially since Samsung bundles an S Pen in the box. SoC Exynos 1280 Display type LCD Display dimensions 10.4-inch Display resolution 2000 x 1200 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB or 128GB Battery 7,040mAh Charging speed 15W Charge options Wired Ports USB-C, 3.5mm jack Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Front Camera 5MP Rear Camera 8MP Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 244.5 x 154.3 x 7 mm Weight 467g Colors Oxford Gray, Mint, Chiffon Pink Stylus S Pen $330 at Amazon

Internally, Samsung has upgraded the CPU to the Exynos 1280 SoC, its chip from 2022, which was found inside the Galaxy A33 and A53. For comparison, the 2023 Tab S6 Lite shipped with an Exynos 9611 chip. The updated Exynos SoC does not bring significant performance improvements, so don't expect Samsung's new tablet to run heavy Android apps and games smoothly.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a great budget iPad alternative

Source: Samsung

The other notable upgrade is support for the newer Bluetooth 5.3 standard, while the 2023 model had Bluetooth 5.0. Unless you plan to pair and use a lot of Bluetooth devices with the tablet, you are unlikely to notice the impact of this change. You can get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) with 64GB or 128GB storage, with a microSD card slot available for further expansion. Both configurations ship with 4GB of RAM.

Other specs include an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, Wi-Fi 5, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Tab S6 Lite (2024) runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out of the box, though it does not come with any of the Galaxy AI features.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is available exclusively through Amazon in the US in Oxford Gray, Mint, and Chiffon Pink colors. Prices start from $330 for the entry-level variant, with the 128GB model available for $400. As a launch offer, Amazon bundles a free $100 gift card with the tablet, further sweetening the deal. This also makes the tablet a great alternative to the entry-level iPad, which is available for around the same price.