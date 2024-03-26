Summary A new Galaxy S24 update is live in Europe, bringing marginal improvements to the camera processing.

A camera update is rumored for April, focusing on white balance and telephoto quality.

You can check for the AXCA firmware on your Galaxy S24 from the Software Update menu.

Samsung has rolled out several firmware updates for the Galaxy S24 since its launch in late January to fix the bugs reported by early adopters and bump the security patch to the newest release available. They did little to resolve the image processing issues that let the phone's versatile camera hardware down. A leak suggested Samsung was working on a big camera update for its 2024 flagship, which would arrive in April. Before that, another minor update would land in March with minor camera performance optimizations. This firmware has now gone live in Europe.

Several Galaxy S24 owners on Reddit report receiving the AXCA firmware, which weighs around 800MB. Samsung's release notes accompanying the update only mention the April 2024 security patch alongside the usual stability enhancements. With April yet to begin, Samsung has again beat Google in rolling out the latest monthly security patch for its flagship devices.

A detailed list of the camera-specific improvements is available on Samsung's South Korean community forums. The changes include camera processing optimizations, low-light images and colors in the ExpertRAW app, and enhanced text clarity when using zoom in photo mode. Another improvement is the addition of a new 480 x 480 resolution for Instant Slow Mo.

The firmware could pack other changes, especially to image processing, but they have not yet been detailed. Rumors indicated this update would add an "underage mode" to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

For now, the update appears to have gone live in parts of Europe. Its availability should expand to more regions in the coming days. You can check if the AXCA firmware is available for your Galaxy S24 from Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Don't expect the Galaxy S24's camera performance to improve dramatically

If you are not too happy with the photos the Galaxy S24 captures, don't expect the latest firmware to change that radically. The improvements will only bring marginal improvements to overall image quality and the details captured.

A more significant camera-focused update should land later in April, which is rumored to improve the white balance and telephoto image quality.