We’re only a few days into October, but that hasn’t stopped Samsung from bringing a fresh security update to some of its phones. The company is starting with a handful of devices internationally, including the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, and — in an unexpected twist — the Galaxy A50.

As usual, there isn’t much to these patch notes beyond some vague hints about improved stability — no major new features or sudden changes. In addition to those recent flagships, the Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2, and Galaxy A50 are all receiving updates in various regions around the globe. Here are the devices that have been patched so far:

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note10: N97xFXXS7FUI5, released October 6th

Galaxy Note10+: N97xFXXS7FUI5, released October 6th

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy Note20: N98xNKSU1DUI2, released September 30th

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N98xNKSU1DUI2, released September 30th

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A50: A505GUBS9CUI3, released October 1st

Galaxy A52: A525FXXU4AUI3, released October 7th

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab Active3: T575XXU3BUI8, released October 4th

