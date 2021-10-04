Read update
We’re only a few days into October, but that hasn’t stopped Samsung from bringing a fresh security update to some of its phones. The company is starting with a handful of devices internationally, including the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, and — in an unexpected twist — the Galaxy A50.

As usual, there isn’t much to these patch notes beyond some vague hints about improved stability — no major new features or sudden changes. In addition to those recent flagships, the Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2, and Galaxy A50 are all receiving updates in various regions around the globe. Here are the devices that have been patched so far:

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series

Galaxy Tab series

UPDATE: 2021/10/11 08:51 EST BY ZACHARY KEW-DENNISS

New devices

The October 2021 security update is now available internationally for the Galaxy A52, S20 FE, and Note10 series.

