We’re only a few days into October, but that hasn’t stopped Samsung from bringing a fresh security update to some of its phones. The company is starting with a handful of devices internationally, including the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, and — in an unexpected twist — the Galaxy A50.
As usual, there isn’t much to these patch notes beyond some vague hints about improved stability — no major new features or sudden changes. In addition to those recent flagships, the Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2, and Galaxy A50 are all receiving updates in various regions around the globe. Here are the devices that have been patched so far:
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G991BXXU3AUIE, released September 28th
- Galaxy S21+: G991BXXU3AUIE, released September 28th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G991BXXU3AUIE, released September 28th
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G780GXXU3AUI3, released October 7th
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G781BXXS4CUI1, released October 4th
- Galaxy S20: G98xNKSU1EUI3, released September 30th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xNKSU1EUI3, released September 30th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xNKSU1EUI3, released September 30th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Galaxy Note10: N97xFXXS7FUI5, released October 6th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xFXXS7FUI5, released October 6th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Galaxy Note20: N98xNKSU1DUI2, released September 30th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N98xNKSU1DUI2, released September 30th
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold3: F926NKSU1AUID, released September 28th
- Galaxy Z Flip3: F711NKSU2AUIE, released September 28th
- Galaxy Z Fold2: F916NKSU1DUI4, released September 30th
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A50: A505GUBS9CUI3, released October 1st
- Galaxy A52: A525FXXU4AUI3, released October 7th
Galaxy Tab series
- Galaxy Tab Active3: T575XXU3BUI8, released October 4th
UPDATE: 2021/10/11 08:51 EST BY ZACHARY KEW-DENNISS
New devices
The October 2021 security update is now available internationally for the Galaxy A52, S20 FE, and Note10 series.
