Key Takeaways Samsung's Knox suite offers robust protection with features like Trust Chain and Credential Sync.

Knox Vault adds encryption and partitioning to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data.

Expanded device support for Knox Matrix ensures more devices will benefit from Knox security measures.

Samsung's Knox security suite takes an all-encompassing approach using measures including encryption, partitioning, and physical tampering to keep your most sensitive data safe from hackers, phishers, and bad actors of all kinds. Fresh from its global newsroom, the company's pledged to bring its Knox Vault hardened security layer to even more devices.

The importance of Samsung Knox

A set of active and passive features that make a Galaxy of difference

Source: Samsung

Samsung takes security seriously, so you don't have to overthink it. Knox Matrix's robust protection employs compatible devices to cross-check each other and other connected devices at core levels that standard storage encryption may overlook.

Credential Sync, an active component of Knox Matrix, ensures password and account security while letting you log into approved apps from various devices. Within Credential Sync, Samsung introduced passkey support with One UI 6. This lets you set separate passkeys for all apps and websites, and log into them instantly using biometric identification. Devices running versions prior to One UI do not support passkey sync.

Related What is Samsung Knox? What makes Samsung Knox the ultimate security solution? Let's dive in and explore its incredible features

Another critical part of Knox Matrix, Trust Chain enables connected devices to monitor each other for malicious incursions, so even if one device is compromised, others make up for its missing surveillance. Cross Platform SDK allows devices running nearly any operating system to join the Trust Chain with certain important standards, protecting everything from security cameras to smart toasters.

The most recent announcement from Samsung indicates expanded device support for the Knox Vault protective layer. You'll only notice its existence if a device isn't using it, and secure data is intercepted. It combines encryption and partitioning to ensure that no bad actor can access your phone's trusted circuitry, whether human, Trojan horse, or AI algorithm.

To check if your device now supports Samsung Knox Vault, visit the Knox Supported Devices database.