The deals keep rolling in as Prime Day continues, and one of the best available is for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3. Foldables have come a long way since the first version, and although the next generation is on the horizon, the current Z Fold3 is still one of the best Android phones available, and getting the 256GB version for $1,090 ($710 off) is a deal that shouldn't be missed.

I got my Fold3 back in October; since then, it's been my constant companion for events and everyday life. The practicality of having a phone when you need it and a tablet when you want it is hard to give up once you've experienced it.

The heart of the Fold3 experience is One UI 4.1, which makes the most of the big folding display in ways other foldables can only dream about. You can have up to three apps open in split-screen at once, as well as stacks of freeform windows that can float on top of those. The use cases are endless, such as arranging an appointment while you check your availability in your calendar and keeping your account info on-screen in an email.

Another killer feature is the Windows-like taskbar that can be pinned to the side of the display, complete with a pop-up app drawer. This taskbar makes entering split-screen easier than ever, and it's something I miss when I use phones without it. The Fold3 isn't perfect, with average cameras and battery life that just about lasts a day, but these small sacrifices are worth it for a productivity powerhouse.

The promotional price of $1,090 is $710 (39%) less than the $1,800 MSRP, but we should mention that the Fold3 was available for as low as $1,250 as recently as July 4. Even so, this is a remarkable price difference from that, so today is a great time to buy one.

If you go ahead and avail yourself of this offer, you'll want to keep your fancy new foldable safe. Thankfully we've tested the cases for you and have a top ten list of the best ones available for the Fold3. If you're looking for a smaller foldable, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip3 clamshell is also discounted to only $700. If you're interested in a more conventional Samsung phone, the S21 FE is only $490 for Prime Day.