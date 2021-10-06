The Samsung Galaxy Note8 had an excellent run. After the colossal exploding battery disaster that the Note7 represented in 2016, Samsung was looking for something that was good enough to not only clean up the Note brand but also become a sales success — and Samsung delivered. But all good things must come to an end, and for the Galaxy Note8, that time has come. It has officially reached end of life.

The phone was equipped with a Snapdragon 835 (or an Exynos 8895 depending on where you live), up to 6 GB of RAM, and a dual camera that came right around the time multiple camera lenses started to become popular. In several ways, it spearheaded a trend that was already started by the Galaxy S8, as it helped popularize the small bezels trend with its 18.5:9 aspect ratio right before the iPhone X came around that same year. The phone launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat in 2017, and got updated up to Android 9.0 (with the then all-new One UI interface).

The Note8 was still getting quarterly security updates until this point in time. It seems like the last update this device received will be its last ever, as the Galaxy Note8 was dropped from Samsung's security update schedule. This effectively means that the device has reached the end of its lifespan. The Galaxy Tab A (2017) was killed along with it.

We can't really complain, though. Despite the phone only getting two major OS updates, security patches were issued throughout a 4-year period, which is a little higher than what other smartphone OEMs usually offer.

If you have other Samsung phones, though, you should also be aware of other changes to Samsung's update schedule that might affect you. Particularly, the Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M30s, and Galaxy Tab S6 are being moved to a biannual schedule rather than a quarterly schedule, meaning that they'll now get security updates twice per year instead of once every 3 months. The Galaxy M22, a new budget Samsung phone, has been added to the list as well and will receive quarterly updates.

You can check out the full list here.

