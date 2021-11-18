Black Friday is very nearly here (😰), but as is tradition, the deals started well in advance of the day. Samsung's running a pretty killer early sale on all kinds of stuff, but some of the most eye-catching discounts and incentives are on its phones: they're up to $250 off already, and they come with free stuff — including, in one case, a free Chromebook.

Galaxy Z Fold3

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is one of the best Android phones of the year. It may not be entirely practical, but it's just so dang cool. At an MSRP of $1,800, it's decidedly a luxury product, and Samsung's not slashing the price enough to change that — but it is $250 off at $1,550, and it comes with free Galaxy Buds2 plus a free wireless charging pad. If you happen to have a Galaxy Z Fold2 around, you can trade it in for $900 in credit toward the Fold3, too.

Shop Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy Z Flip3

The Galaxy Z Flip3 isn't quite as fancy as the Fold3, but at an MSRP of $1,000, it's nowhere near as expensive, either. Samsung's offering the same free Galaxy Buds2 and wireless charging pad it's throwing in with the Fold3, plus $100 off — so $900 gets you a novel phone, some great earbuds, and a charger. Not bad at all.

Shop Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy S21 series

We're about due for the S22 series, but Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones aren't even a year old yet and are still completely viable. Right now, each one's got a different discount, with more expensive models discounted more steeply. Each comes with some credit to use on Samsung.com, too.

  • Galaxy S21 ($100 off) — $700, plus $25 in Samsung Credit
  • Galaxy S21+ ($150 off) — $850, plus $50 in Samsung Credit
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra ($200 off) — $1,000, plus $50 in Samsung Credit

Shop Galaxy S21 Galaxy Note20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra was released last summer, but it's hardly aged — and it's still the best Samsung phone with a built-in stylus (for now, at least). Samsung's offering some nice incentives on it right now: It may only be $100 off its $1,200 MSRP — that's $1,100, if you're playing at home — but it also comes with a free Galaxy Chromebook 4. That Chromebook is normally a couple hundred bucks on its own, so if you're looking for a capable phone and a light-duty laptop, this is quite a bargain.

Shop Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Apple’s self-repair strategy is fundamentally flawed unless it addresses these issues

The company hasn't shared crucial details surrounding its new Self Service Repair program

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Taylor Kerns (1091 Articles Published)

Taylor was a phone nerd long before joining Android Police in 2018. He currently carries a Pixel 5, which he uses mostly to take pictures of his dogs.

More From Taylor Kerns