Black Friday is very nearly here (😰), but as is tradition, the deals started well in advance of the day. Samsung's running a pretty killer early sale on all kinds of stuff, but some of the most eye-catching discounts and incentives are on its phones: they're up to $250 off already, and they come with free stuff — including, in one case, a free Chromebook.

Galaxy Z Fold3

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is one of the best Android phones of the year. It may not be entirely practical, but it's just so dang cool. At an MSRP of $1,800, it's decidedly a luxury product, and Samsung's not slashing the price enough to change that — but it is $250 off at $1,550, and it comes with free Galaxy Buds2 plus a free wireless charging pad. If you happen to have a Galaxy Z Fold2 around, you can trade it in for $900 in credit toward the Fold3, too.

Shop Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy Z Flip3

The Galaxy Z Flip3 isn't quite as fancy as the Fold3, but at an MSRP of $1,000, it's nowhere near as expensive, either. Samsung's offering the same free Galaxy Buds2 and wireless charging pad it's throwing in with the Fold3, plus $100 off — so $900 gets you a novel phone, some great earbuds, and a charger. Not bad at all.

Shop Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy S21 series

We're about due for the S22 series, but Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones aren't even a year old yet and are still completely viable. Right now, each one's got a different discount, with more expensive models discounted more steeply. Each comes with some credit to use on Samsung.com, too.

Galaxy S21 ($100 off) — $700, plus $25 in Samsung Credit

Galaxy S21+ ($150 off) — $850, plus $50 in Samsung Credit

Galaxy S21 Ultra ($200 off) — $1,000, plus $50 in Samsung Credit

Shop Galaxy S21 Galaxy Note20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra was released last summer, but it's hardly aged — and it's still the best Samsung phone with a built-in stylus (for now, at least). Samsung's offering some nice incentives on it right now: It may only be $100 off its $1,200 MSRP — that's $1,100, if you're playing at home — but it also comes with a free Galaxy Chromebook 4. That Chromebook is normally a couple hundred bucks on its own, so if you're looking for a capable phone and a light-duty laptop, this is quite a bargain.

Shop Galaxy Note20 Ultra

