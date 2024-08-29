Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 sales have reportedly started off weaker than its predecessor.

"Globally, only 270,000 units were sold in the first two weeks," suggests credible leaker Ice Universe.

Samsung has previously stated that it aims to achieve 10 percent sales growth when compared to last-gen models, though that isn't looking plausible.

Samsung's latest foldables are capable devices, but so were their predecessors. The main gripe many have with the South Korean tech giant's new foldables, especially with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is that it isn't innovative, and not very different from its last-gen counterpart. Other players, like OnePlus and Google have already made better foldables in their first and second tries, respectively, while Samsung's sixth-gen Z Fold, which is $100 more expensive than its predecessor, has little to show for it.

A price hike and a device that fails to deliver any significant improvements is the perfect recipe for people to snub it, and we've already seen that happening. Back in July, a report stemming from South Korea (via The Korea Herald) suggested that Samsung only received 910,000 preorders for its new foldables in South Korea during the pre-order window, and credible anaylst Ming-Chi Kuo, echoed the same sentiment, suggesting that pre-orders were down 10 percent year-over-year.

Now, according to reliable Samsung leak source Ice Universe, the tech giant's Z Fold 6 global sale numbers are looking equally worse.

Ice suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is selling considerably worse than the Z Fold 5, and "only 270,000 units were sold in the first two weeks" globally. It is currently unclear if "the first two weeks" means the pre-order window, or the first two weeks after the device became available on shelves. We've asked Ice to clarify, and this article will be updated accordingly.

Samsung is aiming for 10 percent higher foldable sales

Samsung's Z Fold 5 series started off strong during last year's pre-order window, with roughly 300,000 orders in South Korea alone. A global sales figure of 270,000 for the Z Fold 6, on the other hand, is surely a cause for concern for Samsung.

To entice users into buying the new foldable, Samsung will go live with a Z Fold 6 promotion in September, with potential savings of up to 60 percent when factoring in trade-ins, as spotted by 9to5Google. While discounts will surely help Samsung create demand, they likely won't be enough to meet the tech giant's goal of achieving 10 percent sales growth when compared to last-gen models.