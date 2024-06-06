Summary RegiStar lets you customize your Galaxy phone's side key and double-tap back function.

New RegiStar feature coming to Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6 first will allow you to check the time by tapping the back.

The feature will make its way to Galaxy phones with One UI 7.

Following the release of Android 13-based One UI 5, Samsung introduced a new Good Lock module called RegiStar. Among other things, it allows you to customize your Galaxy phone's side key's long-press behavior. Plus, you can set the module to trigger an action like taking a screenshot or opening an app when you double-tap the back of your phone. With One UI 6.1.1, Samsung plans to give RegiStar's Back-Tap functionality a handy upgrade, enabling you check the time on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 by tapping on the back.

The RegiStar development team has announced that they are working on a feature that will let you check the time by tapping the back of your Galaxy phone (via @tarunvats33).

Currently, triggering a Back-Tap action requires the phone's display to be on, but that won't be the case with this action. The team notes that the feature will make it easy to view the time in cases where you can't easily view or access your phone's display.

The feature will debut with a RegiStar module update on Samsung's upcoming foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 — running One UI 6.1.1. It will then make its way to Samsung's regular Galaxy phones with Android 15-based One UI 7.0. This functionality won't come to Samsung's tablets though.

Samsung is unlikely to enable other Back Tap actions to work even when the screen is off due to usability concerns.

The Good Lock team has already confirmed another improvement coming to One UI 6.1.1: a vertical app drawer. The option won't be available by default in the skin though; you must use the Home Up module to enable it.

Good Lock should get a big upgrade with One UI 7

Samsung has typically rolled out significant Good Lock upgrades following a major One UI release, rebasing it to work better on the latest Android version. The same should happen after One UI 7's release later this year, with Good Lock modules gaining new features that work better with Android 15. This also means that besides RegiStar, you should see useful new features in other Good Lock modules as well.