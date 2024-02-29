Summary Galaxy Z Flip 6 might retain the Flip 5's fold-flat design and pack no display size changes.

The flip-style foldable also appears to retain a dual camera setup, again missing out on a telephoto camera.

Expect Z Flip 6 to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and Galaxy AI features.

A day after the first CAD images of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaked, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders have made their way to the internet. Unlike the Fold 6, which appears to be taking much design inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Flip 6 will seemingly retain the same design language as the 2023 Z Flip 5.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders come courtesy of @OnLeaks in association with SmartPrix. Given the leaker's accurate track record, there's little reason to doubt their authenticity. As per the images, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will retain the same fold-flat design that Samsung debuted on the Flip 5 last year. Seemingly, the flip-style foldable will measure 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4mm. These dimensions are similar to the Flip 5's 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm measurements.

The added thickness presumably means the Flip 6 might pack a battery bigger than 3,700mAh. Rumors suggest that Samsung could equip the phone with a 4,000mAh battery, which should provide a nice boost to battery life.

Close

Samsung will apparently not make any changes to the Flip 6's display size. The cover screen will feature a 3.4-inch panel, while the folding screen should measure 6.7 inches, both remaining unchanged from the Flip 6. The two display panels might get a brightness and efficiency boost but don't expect other changes.

In some of the leaked renders, you can also see the dual cameras on the top of the cover screen. This means the Flip 6 will again miss out on a dedicated telephoto camera for another year. It's unclear whether Samsung will ditch the 12MP cameras for a 50MP primary sensor this year.

Internally, the Z Flip 6 should pack the usual hardware upgrades, including using Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 256 or 512GB storage, and up to 12GB RAM. It should also feature all the Galaxy AI features you see on the Galaxy S24 series. Based on Samsung's previous launch timeframe, its 2024 foldables should debut in July or early August.

With the Flip 5 getting a big design revamp last year, it's not surprising that the Flip 6 might not pack any design changes this year. The modest upgrades should also ensure the phone retails for the same $999 price as its predecessor.