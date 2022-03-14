Samsung's wearable offerings are probably the best alternatives to the Apple Watch. Its partnership with Google for the Wear OS-based Watch4 series seems to have done wonders for everyone involved, as the company achieved its highest quarterly smartwatch shipments last year. Given the success, there's no doubt that Samsung is already working on a successor. Not long after we heard an interesting rumor about the Watch5's skin thermometer, there's a new report that sheds light on its battery.

The folks over at SamMobile have spotted the watch's battery in a South Korean regulatory filing. The listing reveals that the watch will house a 276mAh unit, a step-up from the 247mAh battery found inside the Galaxy Watch4. It's undoubtedly a good sign — as we noted in our review, the Watch4's battery situation is a bit frustrating. It is neither big enough to last two days on a charge nor small enough to charge quickly. There's no information on the Classic variant yet, but with any luck, it'll also have a beefier battery.

​​

All that said, an increase in battery capacity simply doesn't translate into better battery life. It also depends on factors like the efficiency of the chipset and the hardware it's pushing. The addition of new sensors — including that skin thermometer meant to measure body temperature on the fly — could defeat the gains made with the larger battery capacity.

Even though information about the watch has started to trickle out, it's unlikely that the Watch5 will be released soon. If the company sticks to its usual calendar, we can expect them to be unveiled at an Unpacked event in the third quarter of 2022. However, you won't have to wait as long to hear more about or see the watches — leaks will tell us all we need to know about them before Samsung does.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 also caught throttling games, leading to Geekbench delisting It's not just Samsung phones that were affected

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email