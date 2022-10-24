It may still be October, but that hasn’t stopped Best Buy from introducing its Black Friday deals very, very early with its latest sale. Two of the highlights are a pair of the latest Samsung products, with both the new smartwatches that only launched in August this year getting considerable discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped by $50 off the MSRP, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has dropped by $70.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been spotted around the $250 mark at some retailers, but this is the first time we’ve seen it tip under $230. You sadly can’t buy the Graphite version of the watch as it’s currently sold out, but this deal is available on the Pink Gold and Silver versions of the smartwatch. The lowest price is for the GPS 40mm watch version; if you want LTE connectivity, you'll be paying $280. The 44mm GPS version costs $260 in this sale, and that size jumps to $310 if you want mobile internet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 We cited the Galaxy Watch 5 as one of the best Wear OS watches praising it for its solid performance, improved (and curved) health sensor, as well as its Sapphire Crystal Glass design. It isn’t the perfect smartwatch as the battery life claims aren't always met, and some features are locked to Samsung phones. View at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a heftier companion for your wrist, Best Buy has also dropped the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price with a $50 discount on the 45mm Bluetooth version of the watch, bringing it down to $400. As with the Galaxy Watch 5, there are discounts on the LTE variant, which has dropped to $430 for the first time. These deals are available on the Black and Gray versions of the watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a niche product, and it's made for those who need a durable and robust smartwatch. The look won't be for everyone, but with three days of battery life, it could be your top smartwatch pick. View at Best Buy

We’ve yet to see these deals appear at any other retailers, but it may be that we see similar follow from Samsung itself and Amazon in the coming weeks as we get nearer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’re not fussed about the latest smartwatches from Samsung, Best Buy’s sale has also discounted the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from 2021.

These deals aren’t as remarkable as they are both older products, but they’re still strong if you’re looking for a new smartwatch and don't want to wait to see what the next few weeks bring. The Galaxy Watch 4 is down to $170 in this sale, but it’s worth noting that we’ve seen it hit $150 in the past, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $250.

