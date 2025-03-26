Summary A new leak shares the stock wallpaper options for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge — the slim Samsung flagship.

Based on the wallpaper shades, it's easy to guess the phone's expected colorways: black, white, and deep navy blue.

The limited-edition Galaxy S25 Edge, featuring a 3,900mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chipset, could debut on April 16 with only 40,000 units available initially.

In an unsurprising move, Samsung teased its thinnest flagship — the Galaxy S25 Edge — alongside the Galaxy S25 trio at its Unpacked event in January this year. While the phone is still weeks away from its official unveiling, leaks have revealed plenty about it, including its price and basic specifications. In line with that, a new leak hints at the phone’s color options you can expect on the launch day.

Reliable Samsung leakster Max Jambor shared three wallpapers allegedly belonging to the Galaxy S25 Edge. As seen in the tweet below, the wallpapers come in shades of black, silver, and light blue. While these aren't direct indicators of the phone’s colors, Samsung often coordinates its wallpapers with device hues, making these a solid clue for what’s to come.

Having said that, Samsung doesn’t always match wallpapers exactly to body colors — we saw that with the Galaxy S25’s stock wallpapers. Taking this pattern into consideration, our educated guess would be that the Galaxy S25 Edge may arrive in black, white, and deep navy blue colors, with the last one being similar to the standard Galaxy S25. This aligns with previous leaks suggesting Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Silver — matching the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s premium titanium build.

For those interested, Max shared the black wallpaper for you to download and use on your home screen already, though its quality isn’t the best.

Galaxy S25 Edge may launch in mid-April