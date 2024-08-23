Key Takeaways Samsung S24 FE has been spotted passing through the FCC, indicating that a release might be nigh.

Expect a larger 6.65-inch display, 25W fast charging (same as the S23 FE), and a 4,565mAh battery.

The device is expected to be available in black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow color options.

Samsung's S23 FE was released in October last year, and it looks like Samsung wants to continue the fall release pattern with the upcoming S24 FE.

The Fan-Edition mid-range device is all but confirmed, considering that a support page donning its reported model number has already shown up on Samsung's website. The leak was soon followed by the device being spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, bearing the same model number as the one seen on Samsung's support page.

Now, to make things official in the west, the device has been spotted passing through the FCC, as shared by 91Mobiles, and unlike the BIS certification, the FCC listing offers some additional insight into the device.

The listing highlights the same SM-S721B/DS model number seen on the previous two occasions, and suggests that the device will offer the same Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 capabilities as its predecessor. Elsewhere, the device is expected to support 5G, NFC for wireless payments, wireless charging and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), but all that shouldn't come as a surprise considering these are carried over from the S23 FE.

25W wired charging, again, with a bigger display

Apart from the FCC listing, the device has also reportedly appeared and cleared through the Korean Testing Laboratory (KTC), highlighting that the device has been tested with two different batteries named EB-BS721ABE and EB-BS721ABY. The report also highlights that the batteries were tested with a 25W charger, suggesting that the upcoming device will feature the same charging speed as its predecessor. Past rumors indicate that the device might feature a 4,565mAh battery, which is almost the same as its predecessor's cell capacity.

Despite the similar cell size, the device is expected to feature a bigger display. The S23 FE's display clocked in at 6.4-inches, while the upcoming device is expected to sport a 6.65-inch panel. There have been no rumors about the S24 FE sporting an overall bigger chassis, so it is likely that the Fan-Edition will have muted bezels to accommodate a bigger display, and we have no complaints about that.

It is still uncertain when the device might debut, but October is a safe assumption. Upon release, the device is expected to be available in shades of black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow.