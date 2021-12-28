As we get close to the end of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is one of the most hyped 2022 releases that's starting to finally feel within reach. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has been getting a lot of attention for the way it's expected to depart from previous Ultra devices while also taking a page or two from the old Note series playbook. If its predecessor is anything to go by, the phone should be arriving with very high-end hardware, including up to 16GB of RAM, and now a recently surfaced rumor suggests that it could also enjoy a big storage bump — up to 1TB.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will supposedly be available with up to 1TB of storage, doubling its predecessor's capacity, as reported by SamMobile. That much space should be plenty for even the most demanding users, and it's an option that's probably only going to become more popular across high-end smartphones next year, since the iPhone 13 Pro also introduced its own 1TB model.

With Samsung devices not coming with microSD card slots anymore (these new phones are also expected to go without) and 8K video recording being a thing, there's a very real need for higher storage capacities, especially for people who like keeping their videos around locally instead of uploading them to the cloud or offloading them to a computer.

This wouldn't be the first time a Samsung phone offered that much capacity — but it would be the first in a while. Back in 2019, the company sold the Galaxy S10+ with 1TB storage and 12GB of RAM. For whatever reason, Samsung pulled back to a maximum of 512GB in the Note10 series, which it maintained for the S20 lineup. It still remains to be seen if this new rumor will pan out, but one thing's for sure — if we do get a 1TB S22 Ultra, it's going to cost a pretty penny. Better start saving now!

Samsung resumes One UI 4 rollout for Galaxy S21, Flip3, and Fold3 after initial holdup Android 12 is back on the menu

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email