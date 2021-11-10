The Samsung Galaxy S22 series looks set to be unveiled in February 2022, when the company is expected to launch three flagship devices 一 the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, and S22. Each year, Samsung produces two variants of its premium phones 一 one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for the US market and another with an in-house Exynos processor for the rest of the world. It looks like things are going to change this time around as the Snapdragon Galaxy S22 series might be available in more markets.

While there is a rumor that says Samsung will launch Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 models in all parts of the world, our own Max Weinbach has confirmed that there will still be an Exynos version for certain parts of the world. Max has spotted both the Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 898 variants of the Galaxy S22 series, with the competing SoCs set to be announced in the coming weeks.

While Max did not state which variants will be available in different countries, he did confirm that Asian and African markets will get the Snapdragon variant this time around, something that was previously stated by Galaxyclub.nl. This likely means that the Galaxy S22 series in the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world will be powered by the upcoming Exynos chipset while the US, Asian, and African markets will get the Snapdragon variant. For the first time, Asia and Africa will get separate variants of all three phones with separate model numbers (SM-S901E, SM-S906E, and SM-S908E), which may also mean there are other spec differences we'll learn about later.

While the reason behind offering Snapdragon models to Asia and Africa is unknown for the moment, Galaxy fans in those regions will be thrilled to get their hands on the Snapdragon variant. It should offer more reliable battery life and better heat management, both of which have been an issue with Exynos-powered Samsung flagship devices in the past.

