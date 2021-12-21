Samsung's poised to kick off next year with a bang, starting off with the long-awaited, long-delayed launch of the Galaxy S21 FE before getting to the big guns. The S22 series has been rumored for a February release for a while now, with announcement and sales dates having leaked alongside authentic images of the Ultra. Of course, we live in a topsy-turvy world, which means these timeframes won't always be set in stone.

Jon Prosser was the initial source for real-world photos of the S22 Ultra, along with follow-up information on when the phones would be revealed and launched. Today, he took to Twitter to adjust his calendar, acknowledging Samsung had shifted its plans slightly in the wake of an ongoing supply chain issue affecting companies worldwide. According to Prosser, the S22 reveal will now take place on February 9th — one day later than expected. It'll be available on February 25th, pushed back a week from its original date.

Thankfully, it doesn't sound like this is a Galaxy S21 FE-style fiasco. It's odd to see the announcement — presumably a Galaxy Unpacked event — slip back by 24 hours, as those supply chain issues shouldn't cause a web stream any trouble. The week-long delay for its actual launch is also surprisingly quick, though it's always possible this delay is the first in an ever-expanding push that brings us into late spring.

So, if you've been staring at the calendar on your wall excited for Samsung's official unveiling of its next flagships, let's just hope you wrote it in pencil. Look on the bright side: the entire Galaxy S22 series has seen so many leaks, you don't have to wait at all to learn about it.

