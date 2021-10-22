The Galaxy S22 series — along with its mysterious ever-changing camera bump — have already leaked onto the web months early, but that doesn’t mean Samsung’s most recent flagship phones aren’t worth buying. If you’ve had your eyes on a Galaxy S21+ or S21 Ultra, today’s daily deal at Amazon is worth your attention.

Right now, three of Samsung’s best phones are up to $275 off their usual prices. You can grab 128GB and 256GB versions of the S21+ for $750 and $775, respectively, or upgrade to the S21 Ultra for $949. We loved all three variants of the Galaxy S21 series this year, praising their design and performance equally. Even some of our issues with the software have been ironed out, with the removal of ads in first-party apps and One UI 4 looking as promising as ever.

None of these prices are new lows for either phone, but they either tie or come close to setting a new record. If you didn’t manage to get your hands on a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro this week and you’re dying for a new phone, these might be the ones to buy. Hit the links below to grab yours.

Buy at Amazon:

Galaxy S21+ (128GB) Galaxy S21+ (256GB) Galaxy S21 Ultra

Zendure SuperTank Pro review: Future-proof power A battery for today and tomorrow

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email