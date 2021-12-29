Samsung’s speed with the rollout of One UI 4 based on Android 12 has been nothing short of impressive. This year, the company managed to kickstart beta programs across all its big flagship smartphone lines — the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold series — a feat it's never achieved before. It went on to release the stable update for devices like the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip3, and Galaxy Z Fold3 (but not without a few hiccups), and now the S20 and Note20 series are joining the party.

Samsung managed to shrug off the setback that halted the One UI 4 rollout for its 2021 flagships, release the stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold2, and begin deploying Android 12 to the S20 and Note20, all in less than 48 hours (per SamMobile). For comparison, OnePlus has barely stabilized Android 12 on its 9 series flagships, while the likes of Motorola and Sony have yet to deliver even a single update — Samsung is definitely pulling ahead. That said, we do hope that the company does its due diligence to make sure that these updates work as intended and are not plagued by compatibility issues as we saw with the S21's release.

Stable One UI 4 software is rolling out to the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Note20, Note20 Ultra, and even the S20 FE as we speak, so there’s a pretty decent chance that you’ll be leaving Android 11 behind as you enter 2022. Users are already reporting receiving Android 12 over the air in Switzerland, but hopefully S20 and Note20 owners in other parts of the world can expect the software to land on their devices in the next few days (unless Samsung has reason to halt the release). If you own any of these phones, you can navigate to Settings > "Software update" > "Download and install" to check if the update is available for you.

