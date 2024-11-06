The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is the company's first foray into the new Chromebook Plus branding. With that new branding, this Chromebook brings powerful hardware, long battery life, and access to the necessary apps to get work done, like Microsoft and Adobe software. While this $700 laptop fills the premium Chromebook void in the market this year, what really drew me to this review is how thin the device is, along with its slick blue/purple anodizing.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus looked like a stunner when it was revealed, and I had to get my hands on one. Thankfully, after some rigorous testing, I can confirm that looks and slimness aren't the only awesome things about this laptop. It is, in fact, my new favorite Chromebook of the year.

Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus 9 / 10 The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is the company's first Chromebook Plus model. It's also the thinnest and lightest Chromebook yet, packing a 15-inch screen. It's also the first Chromebook model to offer Google's new Quick Insert key. It runs on an Intel Core 3 100U, promising up to 13 hours of battery life. Pros Super thin

16:9 ration perfect for media and games

Great build quality Cons Audible fan

No touchscreen

No high refresh rate $700 at Best Buy $700 at Samsung

Price, availability, and specs

You can buy the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus directly from Samsung and Best Buy for $700. There is only one configuration, keeping things simple, and the only color available is Neptune Blue. That's cool in my book when the incredible anodizing comes across as blue, purple, and gray, depending on your viewing angle. Since there is only one color, there is also only one choice for your storage and RAM at 256GB and 8GB, respectively.

It's a single model, a breath of fresh air in a world where most Chromebooks offer a handful of specifications across poorly named models (like trying to decipher all the different models and specs Acer sells). So Samsung is keeping things easy to parse, with one Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus model sold for $700 across storefronts.

Specifications CPU Intel Core 3 100U (14th Gen, Raptor Lake-R) processor GPU UHD Graphics 64EU Display type 15.6" FHD AMOLED Display Display resolution 1920 x 1080 RAM 8 GB LPDDR5X Storage 256 GB eUFS Battery 13-hour battery (68 Wh) Charge speed 45 W USB Type-C Adapter Ports 1 HDMI, 2 USB Type-C, 1 USB3.2, 1 MicroSD, 1 Headphone/Mic Combo Operating System ChromeOS Webcam 1080p FHD Camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2 Bluetooth Bluetooth v5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 225.8 x 355.4 x 11.8 mm (8.89" x 13.99" x 0.46") Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Speakers Stereo Speakers (downward firing) Colors Neptune Blue Price $700 Expand

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

Looks, feel, size, weight, and plenty more

Close

You really have to see the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus in person to appreciate it, but boy, this laptop is thin. It's only a little thicker than the Tab S10 Ultra I just reviewed, which is pretty significant for a regular clamshell laptop. Better yet, the keyboard doesn't suffer from short strokes or a lack of tactility due to the Chromebook's thin design.

Beyond being thin, this is a wide device; yet, even though it offers a large 15.4-inch screen, it doesn't feel too big to carry around. Not only do you get very thin bezels surrounding the 1080p OLED screen, but the 16:9 ratio ensures this is a wide device without being too big to tote around. That ratio just so happens to be perfect for consuming media and playing games, something the silly 16:10 ratio that ships on gaming Chromebooks can't claim.

Beyond the portable slim design and low weight (of two and a half pounds), what truly matters is whether the Intel Core 3 100U can perform at an acceptable battery life. I had my doubts about whether an Intel chip that requires active cooling with an internal fan could offer the killer battery life Arm Chromebooks are known for.

Yet I'm seeing the advertised 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, and that's with Android and Linux apps in the mix. So, if you require a Chromebook that can last an entire workday and then some but also don't want to skimp on the performance that Intel brings, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus straddles the line between low power consumption and optimal performance. This device is perfect for a mix of work and play, a central theme of this device we already saw with the screen ratio choice.

One thing is for sure: 2024 is the year of AI, and since this is a Chromebook Plus model, AI is included, and some of it is pretty useful. Sure, most new software like Help Me Read is available for any Plus model and not specific to the Galaxy Chromebook Plus. However, it's still handy for summarizing text and digging deeper into a subject. Sure, the Gemini app exists, and you could use it for the same, but having access to reading help from the right-click menu is much more accessible.

There are also generative AI wallpapers, but they are limited to set words. At the very least, Magic Editor is available for your photos. If you're looking for unique AI features for the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, this is the first Chromebook to offer the Quick Insert key. It sits where the Search key was previously located (Caps Lock on other keyboards), which makes it easy to call up AI writing support, add GIFs, and dip into your Clipboard.

Even better, if you don't wish to use the Quick Insert key, you can easily revert it to the older Search key functionality, a welcome move by the dev team, leaving users a choice.

After using the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus for the last few weeks, I can say this is the first time I've felt like ChromeOS offers a complete experience from nuts to bolts. While we've had Android and Linux app access for some time now (and even Steam has been working great in beta for a bit), everything finally feels congealed, where Linux and Android apps don't stand out as non-native.

Google has finally done the work to add polish to the piecemeal experience that is ChromeOS, which is no small feat. I can jump from the Linux app GIMP to the native file explorer to then open an Android app like Slack to communicate, and little looks out of place. Everything the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus offers adds up to my ideal ChromeOS experience, and I have a feeling I won't be the only one who feels this way.

What's bad about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

There is more good than bad, but a few issues are worth noting