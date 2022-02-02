For most people, Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 are a comfortable option. For those with Galaxy phones, they're going to be the preferred option when it comes to wireless listening. And for those looking for a killer deal, you're going to get it from Best Buy.

The Galaxy Buds2 feature Samsung's proprietary scalable codec which allows users to save on data and power while still providing great audio quality. There's also decent active noise cancellation to go with. And we do like seeing wireless charging support as a nice quality-of-life bonus for the carry case. If you don't have any skin sensitivity issues as some people have found using these earbuds, they're a great choice.

...if it weren't for the fact that they currently retail for $120 on the usual (down from an MSRP of $150). While we're less inclined to recommend refurbished products nowadays, we do make exceptions for when the bottom falls out beneath the price. Best Buy is offering Buds2 refurbs in White for $63 ($57 off) and in Graphite and Lavender for $65 ($55 off). The Phantom Black and Olive colors cost significantly more, but are still on discount.

By policy, the retailer accepts returns or exchanges within 15 days of reception for free. That should give you time if they'll play nice with your particular ears. If they do, you'll have kept a pretty penny in your pocket.

