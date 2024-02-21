Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $112 $230 Save $118 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are an excellent pair of wireless earbuds that offer excellent sound, fantastic noise-canceling, 24-bit audio, and an IPX7 rating. While they are typically priced at $229.99, you can now purchase them for well below retail at just $111.90 for a limited time. $112 at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds out there right now. The earbuds look sleek, offer impressive sound, and can really take the listening experience to another level with its fantastic active noise-canceling. While these earbuds can often be pretty expensive, coming in at $229.99, we've now found an excellent deal that knocks 51% off for a limited time, bringing down the price of the wireless earbuds to just $111.90.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

Samsung has refined its personal audio lineup over the years, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro strikes the perfect balance when it comes to size, audio performance and features. When it comes to the audio performance, you're going to get robust sound thanks to the 2-way speakers, 10mm woofer, and 5.3mm tweeter. The earbuds can even take your listening experience to another level thanks to 24-bit audio and support for 360-degree sound.

In addition to the fantastic sound, the earbuds can also block out unwanted noise thanks to its impressive active noise-canceling. Of course, if you want to stay in the moment, you can always let external audio in or hold conversations without taking off your earbuds with Samsung's Intelligent Conversation Mode utilizing voice detection technology. If you're a Samsung Galaxy device owner, pairing is going to be simple, plus you'll have the ability to seamlessly move from one product to another with multi-device support.

Of course, you're also going to be getting an excellent fit with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, allowing you to use them for hours without any discomfort. Furthermore, the earbuds also have an IPX7 rating that will allow them to survive when exposed to moist environments. Overall, these are going to be an amazing set of earbuds, and at its newly discounted price, they're an absolute steal, so get them while you can.