We may mostly focus on Samsung’s Galaxy phones and tablets around here like the excellent Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the company has a much bigger portfolio consisting of a magnitude of other products, including but not limited to laptops. After seeing wide success in the premium PC segment with 30% sales increases, Samsung is ready to reveal the second generation of its Galaxy Book lineup at MWC 2022, boasting up to 21 hours of battery life and shipping with Windows 11, 12th gen Intel CPUs, Wi-Fi 6E, and S Pen support.

First up, the company announced the Galaxy Book2 Pro and the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, its most traditional product in the lineup. The laptops both come with a 13.3 or 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED screen and an array of different configurations, with 12th-gen Intel Evo i5 or i7 processors and 8, 12, or 32GB of RAM while the storage maxes out at 1TB. It’s expandable via microSD card, too. As for ports, both laptops come with a headphone jack and USB Type-C connectors, with one of them supporting Thunderbolt 4. 65W charging is taken care of via these ports, too. A fingerprint scanner is integrated in the power button.

As the naming scheme suggests, the difference between the two is the 2-in-1 form factor for the Pro 360, complete with a touchscreen that supports S Pen input. This comes at the expense of a slightly heavier footprint, with the Pro 360’s 13-inch version weighing in at 1.04kg vs. the 0.89kg of the regular Pro.

Samsung has also announced the 13.3-inch only Galaxy Book2 360, the least decked out among the three. The convertible is compatible with the S Pen — just like its predecessors. However, given that Windows 11 supports Android apps, you're in for S Pen support on Android apps on this laptop. Other than that, it is configurable with either i3, i5, or i7 12th-gen Intel processors, 8 or 16GB of RAM, and 256, 512, or 1TB of storage.

All three devices share Windows 11 and connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, with only the Galaxy Book2 Pro coming with optional 5G connectivity. You’ll also get to experience the same cross-platform compatibility options from Samsung right out of the box, with Executive Vice President Hark-sang Kim saying that “with seamless continuity across our Galaxy devices and secure mobility, users can unlock more efficiency and enable the possibilities of the office of tomorrow.”

This means that you can use the Samsung S Pen on the 360 models and use your Galaxy Tab as a second-screen device right out of the box. You’re also getting the usual benefits of Microsoft and Samsung’s partnership, with the Link to Windows and the Microsoft Your Phone apps enabling access to your Android apps on your Galaxy phone.

Samsung has pledged to become more environmentally friendly, and thus, the Galaxy Book series will use the same material as the Galaxy S22 series, made from discarded fishing nets. It’s featured in the touchpad holder and the inner bracket of all three devices in the lineup.

You’ll be able to preorder the Galaxy Book2 Pro and the Pro 360 starting March 18, and they will be available in retail starting April 1. The Book2 Pro 360 will set you back from $1,050 while the Pro2 will cost $1,250. The Galaxy Book2 360 (the one without the Pro in the name) will cost $900 and will be available from April 1.

What is pixel binning, and what does it mean for your mobile photography? Megapixels aren't just about resolution

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email