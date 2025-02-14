I knew it was only a matter of time before Samsung started testing explanations for why Galaxy AI features would not be available on older hardware. When the company highlighted every chance it got that the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset made many functions possible, I knew we were in trouble. Samsung tried this last year when it floated the idea that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would not get Galaxy AI features. There was an intense backlash, and Samsung later updated the S22 series with AI — but Samsung learned from its mistake.

In a recent interview, Sally Jong, EVP and Head of Framework R&D at Samsung MX explained the company’s reasoning behind not bringing specific Galaxy AI functions to devices other than the Galaxy S25. According to the interview, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy enables Samsung’s Personal Data Engine, meaning bringing features to older phones without that chipset would be difficult. I don’t buy it, and if that’s somehow true, we need to reconsider how we talk about and purchase smartphones immediately.

Galaxy AI doesn’t impress so far

I fail to see the need for so much power

If Galaxy AI were the transformative experience Samsung was selling me, I might be more receptive to the company’s reasons for not bringing features to older hardware. Unfortunately, Samsung’s AI efforts have been less than impressive. The Samsung executive mentioned Now Brief needs the Personal Data Engine to function. After using Now Brief for almost a month, I’ve found it does nothing. A Pentium III running at 500MHz can show me the weather and pull a random news story, so pardon me for not believing I need a Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) to do that.

If my $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra from a year ago can’t handle the latest Galaxy AI features, what’s the point?

The Now Bar runs smoothly on a Galaxy S24 Ultra running the One UI 7 beta, so I know I don’t need the additional power or customizations of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. I’ve also seen other phones run cross-app integrations without issue. If Samsung is to convince me that phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra aren’t capable, I need to see a much more detailed argument. Otherwise, I believe Samsung is artificially gatekeeping features to entice people to spend money on a phone they don’t need.

If my Galaxy S24 Ultra is already obsolete, I have questions

We need to rethink smartphones

Samsung is about to rephrase the smartphone conversation in a way it doesn’t intend. If my $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra from a year ago can’t handle the latest Galaxy AI features, what’s the point? How could I recommend people spending additional money on powerful flagships when the goalposts keep moving? Most users don’t need a fraction of the performance they pay for, but it’s not terrible value because it ensures devices will run well for years. It gives them peace of mind that their phones can handle the latest and greatest features two years down the line, making the initial premium worth it.

If phone manufacturers are going to change the requirements each year, there’s no reason to purchase anything more than the bare minimum. If all the power I bought with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in my Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t good enough a year later, I will spend the least amount possible or find another phone to buy. I no longer see the point of buying more smartphone performance than I need in the hopes future applications will utilize the additional power if the requirements change yearly.

It’s not too late

Samsung has reversed course before

We need a response similar to when Samsung floated the idea of Galaxy AI not coming to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Users revolted, and Samsung found a way to make it work. If security is the primary concern, as Sally Jong indicated, there must be alternative ways to protect user data within the confines of chipsets like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. There must be ways to offload functions into the cloud without compromising our data. I don’t accept that on-device AI is solely a product of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and that there’s no workaround for older, still powerful hardware.

More information would be helpful. Samsung’s heavy push into AI with the Galaxy S25 series has resulted in more questions than answers. What functions are controlled by the Personal Data Engine, and which features are specific to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset? It would at least help me understand the limitations, but I’d still have difficulty believing there aren’t alternatives.

I don’t like the direction Galaxy AI is taking

Galaxy AI is a touchy subject for me. I hate that Samsung used it as the main selling point for the Galaxy S25 lineup when it wasn’t ready for primetime. Galaxy AI isn’t worth buying a phone for, and it’s frustrating to learn older devices might be artificially limited because of it. I’m not naive, and I realize that Samsung needs some reason for people to buy new smartphones, but I’d prefer the company not punish previous customers. Samsung has made it clear it doesn’t feel the need to innovate to generate sales; it doesn’t need to add insult to injury by rendering year-old devices obsolete.