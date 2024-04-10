Summary Galaxy AI breaks down language barriers with expanded support for Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian, plus new dialects.

Features like Notes Assist and Live Translate enhance the Galaxy experience, making tasks and conversations smoother and more efficient.

More languages like Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish are coming soon, making Galaxy AI a must-have for travelers and those seeking convenience.

Samsung's Galaxy AI is pretty handy, especially for breaking down language barriers. Back in January during Galaxy Unpacked, it could only handle 13 languages. But now, Samsung is about to break down language barriers worldwide with a big expansion in language support.

Samsung announced in a blog post that it's adding support for three new languages on Galaxy AI: Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian. But that's not all—the company is also throwing in three new dialects: Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French. The rollout is set to kick off in April, with more languages dropping in the following months. Once they're live, you can snag these language packs by heading to Settings > General Management > Language Packs to see if they're available for download.

Galaxy AI comes packed with a bunch of tricks that first showed up with the Galaxy S24 series, intended to make getting tasks done on Galaxy phones a bit smoother. Now, with the added language support, things are getting even better. Take Notes Assist, for example—it's part of Galaxy AI and can now recognize handwritten notes in more languages. It can summarize your notes or turn them into handy bullet-point lists, making organizing your thoughts a breeze. Plus, summarizing web pages with Browser Assist will be a breeze for more people too.

Another standout in the AI toolkit is Live Translate, which basically acts like a real-time translator during conversations. You speak, it translates out loud for the other person, and vice versa. It grabs the speech from both of you, regardless of the languages you're speaking, and then spits out translated audio so you both get what's being said.

More languages will be supported later

Even more languages are on the way. Samsung plans to add another bunch later this year, including Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish. It's also planning to bring in traditional Chinese and European Portuguese down the line.

We were blown away by Galaxy AI on the S24. While circling objects on screen to search them with Google is pretty neat, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Galaxy AI has a ton of other cool features to make your life easier. We did a whole breakdown of the most awesome ones, so check it out if you want to see what else this AI assistant can do.

This language update is a game-changer for travelers who forget their phrasebook at home. Especially if you only speak one language, Galaxy AI's new features can be a lifesaver on vacation.