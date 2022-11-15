The Samsung Galaxy A series makes for some of our favorite budget phones Android has to offer. The Galaxy A53 is a well-rounded package for under $500, getting you an outstanding 120Hz OLED display and a decent camera array. While it’s still not a year old, we’ve already started hearing about its successor, the Galaxy A54. Some newly leaked renders now give us a clear look at the upcoming Galaxy A54, which may end up resembling the Galaxy S23.

4 Images

Close

Reliable leaker OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles) has shared a few CAD renders of the Galaxy A54, giving us a closer look at the design direction Samsung phones are headed in. The most prominent change has to be the rear camera array. It now has three individual sensors protruding from the flat back instead of a big camera island. The layout appears much cleaner and resembles what we saw in the Galaxy S23 leak from September.

On a closer look at these renders, you will notice a flat display (but with a noticeable chin bezel), much like what we got on the Galaxy S22 series. Recent iPhones brought the flat, boxier design back to vogue, but Samsung will seemingly stick with a rounded frame for the Galaxy A54, which usually allows better grip and a natural in-hand feel.

While this report doesn’t give away much about the phone’s internals, another leak has revealed that the Galaxy A54 will switch to a new mid-range Exynos processor. Samsung is expected to launch the Exynos 1380 to replace the Exynos 1280, which powers the current Galaxy A53. The new mid-range SoC showed up on a Bluetooth certification page, so we know that it will support Bluetooth 5.3 through a separate RF chip. Other details about the processor are sparse, but SamMobile believes that Exynos 1380 could power the unannounced Galaxy A54 and the A34.

Another processor called the Exynos 1330 also appeared in the same listing. It will supposedly succeed the Exynos 850 and could be reserved for cheaper Galaxy F and M-series phones for international markets.

Last week, the Galaxy A54 (SM-A5460) bagged 3C’s certification in China (via GSM Arena), which usually happens about two months before the actual launch. This means the phone could be unveiled as soon as January 2023, instead of its usual release window in March. But this purported launch timeline could very well apply only to the Chinese model, while we might need to wait a while longer for Samsung to announce the Galaxy A54 in the US and other markets.